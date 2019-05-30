Sether Price Up 95.8% Over Last Week (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded up 95.8% against the US dollar. Sether has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $870.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sether token can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00384952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.53 or 0.02368426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00168232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004333 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sether Token Profile

Sether launched on December 4th, 2017. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 tokens. Sether’s official website is www.sether.io . Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sether Token Trading

Sether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

