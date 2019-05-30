Servicesource International (SREV) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Servicesource International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Servicesource International currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Servicesource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Servicesource International will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Ferron acquired 75,000 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 100,000 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,198 shares in the company, valued at $790,074.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Servicesource International by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,867,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 3,007,683 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Servicesource International by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,373,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 2,791,851 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of Servicesource International by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,988,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,048,245 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

