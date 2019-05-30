SelfSell Reaches One Day Volume of $2.74 Million (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $2.74 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00093063 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

