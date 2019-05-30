Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Shares Up 6.8%

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.78. 557,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 335,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on EYES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 326.46% and a negative net margin of 497.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

