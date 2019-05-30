Seacliff Capital LLC Cuts Stake in IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Seacliff Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 71.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. IBERIABANK accounts for about 3.5% of Seacliff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Seacliff Capital LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 398,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,910,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,471,000 after buying an additional 61,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,814. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In related news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $507,289.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $972,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,518. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,428,980. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

