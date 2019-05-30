Scry.info 24 Hour Volume Hits $768,751.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $768,751.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00387572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $207.77 or 0.02382982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00166789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info’s launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

