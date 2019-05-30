Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Renault (RNO) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.01 ($89.55).

EPA:RNO opened at €56.85 ($66.10) on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

