Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $845.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.70 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $138.88 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $93.98 and a 52 week high of $154.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is 42.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

In related news, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total transaction of $1,278,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,544,318.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

