Royce & Associates LP Has $12.90 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE:USPH opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.02 and a 52-week high of $129.65.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.34%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 40.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.61 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $361,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,585. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Royce & Associates LP Has $12.90 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/royce-associates-lp-has-12-90-million-holdings-in-u-s-physical-therapy-inc-usph.html.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.