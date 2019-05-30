Royce & Associates LP Acquires 15,000 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,819,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVP. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 831,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 154,510 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,144,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 4th quarter valued at $10,763,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 681,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.87.

Shares of Avon Products stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.21. Avon Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Avon Products’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avon Products Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

