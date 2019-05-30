Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for VirTra Systems (VTSI)

VirTra Systems (NYSE:VTSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

