Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Sells 4,849 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.8% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,804 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook by 13.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,168,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,494,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,941 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Facebook by 16,836.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,737,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $432,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $267,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,441 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $182.19 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $535.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,983,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,491,332 shares of company stock worth $264,359,744. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.66.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

