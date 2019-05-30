Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Holdings Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3753 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/rogers-communications-inc-rci-holdings-boosted-by-wetherby-asset-management-inc.html.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.