Rock Creek Group LP Buys Shares of 155,682 Huami Corp (HMI)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 155,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Huami makes up 0.9% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huami by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huami during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huami during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Huami by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huami during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMI stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Huami Corp has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $488.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Huami had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Huami Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

