River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 9,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,303,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,268,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

