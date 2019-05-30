RingCentral Inc (RNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

RingCentral stock opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,977.50 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 30,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $3,232,177.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $550,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,788,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,375 shares of company stock worth $33,158,946. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

