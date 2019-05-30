Rhumbline Advisers Sells 372 Shares of Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $68.28 on Thursday. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Envestnet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In related news, Director Anil Arora sold 9,594 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $629,942.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,162 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $71,056.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,975.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,335 shares of company stock worth $4,626,801 over the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/rhumbline-advisers-sells-372-shares-of-envestnet-inc-env.html.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.