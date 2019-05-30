Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,398 Shares of McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 547,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in McDermott International were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,301,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,101,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after buying an additional 2,274,013 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,247,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after buying an additional 1,717,884 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,957,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,504,000 after buying an additional 980,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,671,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 967,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get McDermott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. McDermott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE MDR opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.73. McDermott International Inc has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 263.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/rhumbline-advisers-acquires-5398-shares-of-mcdermott-international-inc-mdr.html.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR).

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.