Rexnord Corp (RXN) CEO Sells $146,453.84 in Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $146,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,628.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RXN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Rexnord to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rexnord by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 932,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rexnord by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 105,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 45,268 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

