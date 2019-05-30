RevolutionVR (RVR) Price Tops $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. RevolutionVR has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $26,370.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, RevolutionVR has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.01309538 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001497 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00069350 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004911 BTC.

About RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

