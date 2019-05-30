Reviewing PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) and Castlight Health (CSLT)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 23.00% 18.15% 10.83% Castlight Health -23.04% -11.47% -8.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Castlight Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.14 billion 9.28 $248.78 million $0.88 36.64 Castlight Health $156.40 million 3.03 -$39.71 million ($0.16) -20.56

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Castlight Health. Castlight Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PagSeguro Digital and Castlight Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 2 1 6 0 2.44 Castlight Health 0 1 4 0 2.80

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 58.05%. Given Castlight Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Castlight Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its (point of sale) POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

