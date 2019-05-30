Restoration Hardware (RH) PT Lowered to $75.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

NYSE:RH opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $85.93 and a 52 week high of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 522.94% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

