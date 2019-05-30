Reeds (REED) and National Beverage (FIZZ) Critical Survey

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Reeds alerts:

This table compares Reeds and National Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reeds -31.29% N/A -68.56% National Beverage 14.84% 42.23% 29.08%

26.1% of Reeds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of National Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Reeds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.2% of National Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Reeds has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Beverage has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reeds and National Beverage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reeds $38.10 million 3.07 -$10.32 million ($0.38) -9.18 National Beverage $975.73 million 2.19 $149.77 million $3.19 14.36

National Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Reeds. Reeds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Reeds and National Beverage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reeds 0 0 2 0 3.00 National Beverage 3 0 3 0 2.00

Reeds presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.27%. National Beverage has a consensus target price of $75.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.85%. Given National Beverage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Beverage is more favorable than Reeds.

Summary

National Beverage beats Reeds on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reeds

Reed's, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices. The company also provides private label products. Reed's, Inc. sells its products to specialty gourmet, natural food stores, retail stores, convenience stores, and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure brands; and carbonated soft drinks under the Shasta, Faygo, Red Pop, Moon Mist, and Rock'n'Rye brands. It serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was founded in 1985 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. National Beverage Corp. is a subsidiary of IBS Partners, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Reeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.