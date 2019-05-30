Raytheon Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (RTN)

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.9425 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Raytheon has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Raytheon has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raytheon to earn $13.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.44. 1,188,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,376. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $214.76.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.69.

In other Raytheon news, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $1,748,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,360.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,062 shares of company stock worth $2,544,079. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raytheon Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (RTN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/raytheon-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-94-rtn.html.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.