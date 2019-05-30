Raytheon Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (RTN)

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.9425 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.
Raytheon has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Raytheon has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raytheon to earn $13.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.
Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.44. 1,188,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,376. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $214.76.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.69.
In other Raytheon news, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $1,748,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,360.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,062 shares of company stock worth $2,544,079. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About Raytheon
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
