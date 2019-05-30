Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

In other news, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,008,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

