Rational Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Celgene during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $97.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $103.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

