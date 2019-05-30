QuadrantProtocol Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $395,140.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00381996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.02261010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00157791 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000797 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,888,909 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

