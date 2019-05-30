QASH Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Liquid, LATOKEN and GOPAX. QASH has a market capitalization of $44.55 million and $1.41 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00383041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.02273227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00156773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000813 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Liquid, Huobi, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

