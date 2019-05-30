Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Corp. Reduced by Analyst (DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

Shares of DG opened at $118.51 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $86.87 and a 1 year high of $126.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $9,303,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $1,990,331.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,495.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,351. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.