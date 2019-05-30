PVH (PVH) PT Lowered to $119.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 target price on PVH and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.95.

PVH opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. PVH has a 1 year low of $86.46 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PVH news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $135,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $785,383.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PVH by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

