Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 377.3% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 464.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,370. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,596. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

