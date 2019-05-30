Premier Health Group (PHGI) Shares Up 7.9%

Premier Health Group Inc (CNSX:PHGI) shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 324,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Premier Health Group Company Profile (CNSX:PHGI)
Premier Health Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a multidisciplinary rehabilitation facility in Santiago, the Dominican Republic. The company offers physiotherapy, massage therapy, and return to work treatment and conditioning services to patients recovering from accidents, surgery, sport injuries, strokes, and other neurological conditions; and pediatric services to infants and children with short term delayed language development conditions.
