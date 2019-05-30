PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Tower by 15,525.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,579,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,531,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,144,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,186,692,000 after buying an additional 4,949,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after buying an additional 3,579,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $546,909,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,783,000 after buying an additional 1,932,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total value of $391,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,508.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $8,759,839.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,986 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $201.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $134.87 and a 12 month high of $205.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 45.06%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

