Pivotal Software (PVTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In related news, SVP Scott Yara sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $823,907.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $495,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,397,001 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVTL. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Software during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pivotal Software by 195.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Pivotal Software by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Software during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVTL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 372,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,239. Pivotal Software has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

