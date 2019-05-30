Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 118,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $5,730,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 126,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,316,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,933,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,764,784. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $48.25 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/pinnacle-associates-ltd-has-4-19-million-holdings-in-general-mills-inc-gis.html.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.