Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Innospec by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,650,000 after buying an additional 72,441 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $591,644.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,702,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $127,419.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,758.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,083 shares of company stock worth $1,261,814. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Innospec Inc. (IOSP)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-grows-holdings-in-innospec-inc-iosp.html.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.