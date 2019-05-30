Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 32,887 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,887 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $54,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,237.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.59.

NYSE ITW opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $158.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/pictet-asset-management-ltd-buys-32887-shares-of-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw.html.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.