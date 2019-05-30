PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (ISD) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,689 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 339.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $14.14 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

