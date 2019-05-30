Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Holdings Lifted by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 44,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

PFE stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 100,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,376,516.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,992,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawn Rogers sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $644,785.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,726 shares of company stock worth $12,534,617. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

