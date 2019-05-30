Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Synaptics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Synaptics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 44,978 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Synaptics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Synaptics to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $95,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $937.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/penserra-capital-management-llc-has-47000-holdings-in-synaptics-incorporated-syna.html.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.