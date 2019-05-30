Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 588,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 54.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $145,000.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. TheStreet lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $743,037.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $928,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,029,925 shares of company stock worth $999,203,038. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.09%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

