Pendal Group (PDL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.33

Pendal Group Ltd (ASX:PDL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$7.33 ($5.20) and last traded at A$7.35 ($5.21), with a volume of 490928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$7.50 ($5.32).

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Pendal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.74%.

In related news, insider Sally Collier acquired 5,000 shares of Pendal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.64 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,200.00 ($27,092.20). Also, insider Kathryn Matthews acquired 15,000 shares of Pendal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.51 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of A$112,650.00 ($79,893.62). Insiders have purchased a total of 30,560 shares of company stock valued at $244,206 in the last 90 days.

Pendal Group Company Profile (ASX:PDL)

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

