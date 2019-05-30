Paxos Standard Token Hits Market Cap of $173.94 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $173.94 million and $144.60 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011440 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00388440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.02441701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00160230 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 174,151,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,139,469 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

