Patrick Maxwell Sells 10,173 Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT) Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) insider Patrick Maxwell sold 10,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68), for a total value of £51,984.03 ($67,926.34).

LON SMT opened at GBX 502.50 ($6.57) on Thursday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 569 ($7.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 1.74 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 521 ($6.81) price target on shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

