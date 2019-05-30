ParkinGo (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.95 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00008799 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $554,445.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00067987 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008412 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00187706 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002242 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005803 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,966,125 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

