Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post sales of $2.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.02 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $57.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.08 million, with estimates ranging from $22.58 million to $131.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 232.61% and a negative net margin of 642.70%.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

PRTK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a current ratio of 14.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,447,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,860,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

