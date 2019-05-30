Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $399.49 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,522,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,547 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $399,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $30,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 5,259 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $863,107.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $2,449,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,847 shares of company stock worth $70,143,214. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

CRM stock opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

