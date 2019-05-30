Paragon Banking Group (PAG) Given Hold Rating at Numis Securities

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 667 ($8.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 556.40 ($7.27).

PAG stock opened at GBX 436.20 ($5.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 527 ($6.89).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

