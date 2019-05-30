Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton Purchases 20,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OSG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 2,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,745. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 34,793 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 51,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

