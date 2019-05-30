Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton Purchases 20,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE OSG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 2,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,745. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.
