Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.01 Million Position in California Water Service Group (CWT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 414.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.35.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.01 Million Position in California Water Service Group (CWT)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-has-1-01-million-position-in-california-water-service-group-cwt.html.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.